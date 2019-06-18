Speech to Text for School Protection Officers Add to School Safety in Hartselle

is part of a 75-million dollar deal. new at 10 -- a new school protection program spear-headed by the hartselle police department, will put more officers in the city schools. waay31's steven dilsizian found out how things will change this upcoming school year. take standup: the two current school resource officers for hartselle city schools are full-time police officers that also mentor students and teach classes. to make sure school security isn't compromised, two new officers are being added, with their sole focus on safety. take sot: brenda jackson - grandkids in hartselle city schools "we turn on the news.... a month, maybe two months... there's a shooting. kids are killed." brenda jackson has two grandchildren in hartselle city schools and worries whenever they leave the house to go to school. but she's glad to hear added security is on the way. take sot: brenda jackson - grandkids in hartselle city schools "it's an awesome idea to have help, extra help, to protect our kids" two resource officers are responsible for the safety of almost 3,500 students, across six schools. the hartselle police department is addressing the lack of oversight by creating a program that hires two new school protection officers. take sot: justin barley - hartselle police chief "they're role is going to be a little different from what the resource officers do, primarily they are there for protection, presence, and crime prevention." police chief justin barley says the school protection officers will be retired officers with at least 20 years of experience. thy will be paid by the police department but they don't know how much that will cost yet. the school district will then reimburse them. to jackson, the safety of all children is the most important thing. take sot: brenda jackson - grandkids in hartselle city schools "that everyone goes back home to the ones that they love after that bell rings at the end of the day" in hartselle - sd - waay31 news. the police department has not filled the two positions yet. they are accepting applications and you can find the link on our website