Speech to Text for Support From Home

i'm out at decatur high school the former stomping grounds of auburn pitcher tanner burns. i got to speak to his former coach luke lamm who says he always knew tanner burns would be a huge part of a college program. "tanner was one of those kids that you didn't have to push. he was going to go out there every day and be as good as he could possibly be." coach lamm is currently out in omaha to not just experience the college world series but to watch his former star shine. "it's kind of a once in a lifetime thing where you're going to have a chance to go to the college world series and then have a chance to see one of your players play in a college world series. it was definitely a factor of me trying to find a way to get out here for sure." the north alabama native was the go to pitcher back in his high school days and now that he's at auburn it's no different. "tanner was a big part of that team right there and seeing the commitment he had for the game, and seeing the work he put inm, the early morning workouts he went to. you want to see kids like him who put in that work succeed." burns isn't the only baseball player from the tennessee valley who's currently fighting through the college world series. russellville's judd ward and cody greenhill have been a big part of the post season run. "i think it's helping kids follow the game. i mean they've always followed the college world series, but now having local ties to it, i think the kids are a little more bought in to trying to watch every out, every inning. they're keeping up with it a lot closer than they usually would be." north alabama is definitely being represented out in omaha this year and all these players will continue to be big assets to their college programs. reporting in decatur, lauren cavasinni waay 31 sports.