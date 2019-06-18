Clear

Trash Pandas will show off new uniforms

The team is revealing the uniforms for the opening season

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Trash Pandas will show off new uniforms

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season. its trash panda-monium in north alabama... and thursday the team gets one base closer to coming home to madison county.... the rocket city trash pandas unveal their uniforms in a big wayy with a showcase of them all at big spring park. 6 pm thursday, food trucks, entertainment and a sneak peak of the brand new stadium. a lot is happening with pro baseball here... when ball corp managing partner and ceo ralph nelson wanted to bring this team to madison, he says he didn't just want games, he wanted an expereince, with every aspect of baseball. and it think if people would like them to get there jerseys, in the trash panda locker room, they're going to have an opportunity to be on the field, take batting practice, to be in the trash panda locker room, even two weeks of so before the trash pandas get here for spring training i'll get to unveal one of the jerseys for the trash pandas. again all the trash panda-modium starts at 6:00 thursday, big
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events