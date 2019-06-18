Speech to Text for Trash Pandas will show off new uniforms

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season. its trash panda-monium in north alabama... and thursday the team gets one base closer to coming home to madison county.... the rocket city trash pandas unveal their uniforms in a big wayy with a showcase of them all at big spring park. 6 pm thursday, food trucks, entertainment and a sneak peak of the brand new stadium. a lot is happening with pro baseball here... when ball corp managing partner and ceo ralph nelson wanted to bring this team to madison, he says he didn't just want games, he wanted an expereince, with every aspect of baseball. and it think if people would like them to get there jerseys, in the trash panda locker room, they're going to have an opportunity to be on the field, take batting practice, to be in the trash panda locker room, even two weeks of so before the trash pandas get here for spring training i'll get to unveal one of the jerseys for the trash pandas. again all the trash panda-modium starts at 6:00 thursday, big