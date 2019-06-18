Speech to Text for Cecil Ashburn Project Hits Halfway Point

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six... you're looking at the progress made on the multi-million dollar expansion project on cecil ashburn drive. waay 31's sky tracker flew over the area today to see the 2,000 feet of asphalt that's already been laid down. it's finally starting to look like a road again! waay 31's sydney martin learned about the progress - now at the halfway mark until the road partially reopens. brad garland, lives in big cove, "from the videos there has been really strong progress being made. i'm optimistic it will be open before that 10 month window is fully closed.' brad garland lives in big cove, and he thinks the paving that's already been done on cecil ashburn could be a sign it's ahead of schedule. the city of huntsville won't confirm that but shared next on the list is to install asphalt on the west side of the road by the end of the month. brad garland, lives in big cove,"i'm looking forward to it being done. " paving on cecil ashburn isn't the only thing on garland's mind. he told me he's fully aware of the nighttime paving also taking place on governor's drive. he said the paving has made him readjust his schedule again. brad garland, lives in big cove,"i've been trying to get to work earlier or leaving earlier or later to avoid the rush." the 5 mile repaving project started a week ago, and isn't expected to be complete until the end of summer. brad garland, lives in big cove, "there has been loose gravel and rocks and so i don't want to go when there are too many cars because cars are kicking up debris and that's causing new damage for other folks." with a week full of rain in the forecast, garland is hoping the timeline won't be pushed back any further. brad garland, lives in big cove, "if it's delayed with the repaving itself that just means more time...and if the roads are in the state of repaved and unpaved that will definitely cause some congestion in the morning." in the meantime, he's waiting for both projects to be finished...and to be able to drive on cecil ashburn again soon. brad garland, lives in big cove, "i'm hoping that will be open soon" syd, "the city of huntsville told me the project is still on track and expected to partially reopen on october 1st. in huntsville sm waay 31 news."