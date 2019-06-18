Speech to Text for Grandmother Holds Suspect At Gunpoint

new at six... we're hearing from the grandmother who held a chase suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived to arrest him. marcia black, lives in limestone county "it's just another day. if something happens, you take care of it and that's it!" that's how the 75-year-old describes her encounter with a man on the run. waay 31's scottie kay sat down with the gun-wielding grandma, who says it wasn't a big deal. thanks to a grandmother and her hunting rifle, chase suspect cameron powers is now behind bars here at the limestone county jail. pkg: marcia black, lives in limestone county "i walked out and said, 'can i help you?' and he said, 'yes, ma'am, i'd like to use your phone.'" that was the conversation had between 75-year-old grandmother marcia black, and cameron powersa man who had been on the run for several hours after crashing a stolen car on e and l lane near black's home. marcia black, lives in limestone county "i was just calm as could be. i knew what i was doing. i was in control." marcia talked to powers from her front porchall while holding a rifle. marcia black, lives in limestone county "i wanted to keep him at a distance. i didn't intend to kill him. i just wanted him to think that i would shoot him." when powers inched closer to her home black reacted because two of her grandchildren were inside watching after calling 911. marcia black, lives in limestone county "he wouldn't get down, so i shot in the air, and he realized i meant business, so he got down on his knees." it wasn't long after that deputies arrived. marcia black, lives in limestone county "he feared the deputy more than he feared my rifle. he jumped up and ran zig-zag right across the field." but he didn't make it far before he was put in handcuffs. allie ruth black, lives in limestone county "it's just amazing to me that i got to witness my grandmother in action." powers was charged with auto theft and attempting to elude. he's at the limestone county jail on a six-thousand- dollar bond. marcia black is the mother of limestone county district three commissioner jason black.