Speech to Text for Partnership Between Colleges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening! tonight we're learning about a new program between alabama a-and-m ... and drake state. it's called "pathways" ... sort of like a dual- enrollment where students can save big time on higher education. waay 31's ashley carter is at drake state where the program is set to begin this fall. ashley? both schools tell me they have a long history of working together, and have been planning "pathways" for 7 or 8 months. now that the official agreement has been signed ... both schools are excited to see the impact. gary crosby,vp for student affairs alabama a&m: "we saw a need to address the need for an affordable yet high quality education and so we wanted to take our collaborative efforts to greater heights." gary crosby is the vice president for student affairs at a-and-m. he tells me the schools will also help remove any hurdles students have during the transfer process. gary crosby vp for student affairs alabama a&m: "we put together this program so that students enrolled in the pathways program can take those first two years at drake state while concurrently enrolled at alabama a&m university and still graduate if they're on track within 5 semesters after transferring." crosby told me pathways students will get some of the perks a&m students have such as counseling services, access to athletic events and the student health and wellness center. he says he does not know of any other programs like this in the country. gary crosby vp for student affairs alabama a&m "we hope that this is a model for institutions not only in the state of alabama, but across the country as well. there are currently no students enrolled in the program as of today...but crosby says he recommends drake students take advantage of it. right now there are only four majors eligible for this program -- but he hopes it will expand to even more. in huntsville ashley carter waay 31 news.