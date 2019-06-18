Speech to Text for Others plan to sue over smoking ban

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to work. new details tonight on the sheffield smoking ban. more and more potential business owners say the city's ban stopped their dreams of opening cigar lounges! the sheffield mayor says city council will call an emergency meeting in the future to discuss the issue ... or they face being sued. waay31's breken terry shows us how others hope to jump in on this lawsuit ... to put pressure on the city. look live: i am here off of north jackson highway where tracie mills said this building was going to be her retirement plan after working for 18 years in the cigar industry. she had plans of fixing this place up and turning it into a members only cigar lounge but sheffield's smoking ban stopped those plans. mills- it's like going to college and wanting to have a career and finishing your degree and not being able to set out what you want to do. tracie mills told waay31 the smoking ban in sheffield stopped her property from becoming a cigar lounge and she says the ordinance is ridiclous. mills- we don't have an aquairum here we don't have gambling facilities yet that's where those places were outlined in this ordinance. it was just a basic copy and paste ordinance that no one looked into. mills was at monday nights sheffield city council meeting where the smoking ban was a topic of discussion. attorney bennett pugh is representing joseph mitchum. mitchum moved back to sheffield to start his own cigar shop. he already bought the building and was about to start renovations when the smoking ban was passed in october. mitchum said he was told by city council members he could still move on with his business but that wasn't the case. and now pugh is telling city council members to repeal the smoking ban or pay them 50,000 because of the hardship. mitchum- there have been expenses we have incurred and at the same time we haven't been able to open the business so that has had a toll on us economically. sheffield city council members decided not to vote on any changes to the smoking ban but said they might do a special called meeting on the issue, and they cannot comment on pending litigation. mills told waay31 she just had a meeting with pugh and is now thinking of adding her name to the potential suit. mills- it wasn't up to different people in the community potential business owners in particular to have their choice of what they want to do with their business. look live tag: it's unclear when city council members will hold this special called meeting to possibly vote on the smoking ban. pugh told council members they have 15 days or face a lawsuit. in sheffield bt waay31 news. pugh told us he will file a lawsuit by the end of june if the city doesn't reverse the