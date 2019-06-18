Speech to Text for Meth-Addicted Squirrel

new at five! a video of a meth-addicted squirrel is going viral! limestone county investigators found the squirrel during a drug bust. this video shows the animal locked in a cage, jumping from bar to bar, its heart beating rapidly. deputies are now looking for mickey paulk - the squirrel's owner - who faces some serious charges. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's scottie kay is at the sheriff's office with reaction to the bizzare bust, and to explain why paulk had the squirrel in the first place... scottie? limestone county investigators tell me they've never seen anything like this. when they showed up at the home on piney chapel road, they were expecting to find drugs, but not a squirrel. and neighbors are just as shocked. billy clem, lives nearby "i love animals. i don't like to kill animals. i just don't believe in killing or harming animals." billy clem's best friend is his great dane, romeo. when this animal-lover heard a squirrel was found locked in a cage at a home just down the road from his, he was upset. billy clem, lives nearby "it's sad, because that squirrel should be out in a tree somewhere, not in a cage. not anything anybody could be proud of, that's for certain." the worst partdeputies say they got a tip that mickey paulk was using the animal to attack ... giving it meth to keep it aggressive. billy clem, lives nearby "it's sad that a man is sick enough to do an animal like that. i think they should lock him in a cage and leave him for a while and let him know how the squirrel felt in there." and while hearing about this attack squirrel was pretty surprising, clem says the drug raid didn't necessarily shock him. billy clem, lives nearby "cars are coming in and out all night that shouldn't be coming in and out at that time of night. these young peopleif they were in their right mind and not on drugs, they wouldn't be doing the things they're doing." investigators say they contacted wildlife agents ... who said the best thing to do would be to release the squirrel into the wild. they did that, and said they weren't able to test it for meth. if clem sees the squirrel in his yard... billy clem, lives nearby "well, i'll stay away from it, i'll tell you that! i don't want a hyped-up squirrel around me!" deputies did arrest ronnie reynolds on drug charges during the bust. but tonight they're still looking for paulk. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news it's illegal to have a pet squirrel in alabama, so additional charges for that, as well as animal cruelty charges, could be possible. besides the squirrel, investigators also found meth, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, and body armor during