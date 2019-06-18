Speech to Text for Huntsville Recovery hosting community baby shower

right now huntsville recovery incorporated is hosting its first ever community baby shower drive! the community baby shower is to help opioid dependent mothers and children in recovery. the coordinator said they are accepting donations like baby and toddler clothes, diapers and car seats. and it's our opportunity to just kind of give them some additional support with baby care items, diapers, wipes, clothes, bottles, things of that nature. we're actually going to be hosting a baby shower for about 35 families and so this is our opportunity to ask the public to help us with donating some of those items. you can also buy items online from the amazon baby registry under the name huntsville recovery.