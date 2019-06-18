Speech to Text for Study: Some Shoals-area cities should consider service mergers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon we're getting a look at some major changes that could be coming to the shoals. the results are in from an 80- thousand dollar study ... to see where the area can improve. waay31s breken terry shows us what this study found and what the next steps are. this study found the biggest problem in the shoals is that it's fragmented and there are too many government agencies spread out over two counties. this study even suggested merging some agencies from utilities to tourism. mauldin- merging is a scary thing but i think we can be a better community if we collaborate and merge. a greater shoals committee was formed in 2018 by business leaders, professors and others throughout the shoals. donors paid for a study, conducted by a nonprofit that researches state and local governments in alabama. the goal? to see where the shoals could improve. greater shoals leader macke mauldin said the study focused on six areas: digital infrastructure, tourism, workforce development, economic development, quality of life, and governmental collaboration. mauldin- we've got to do the smart things we don't need to do things just because everyone thinks it needs to be done. but where it's smart and can save money for the tax payers or even do a better job for the tax payers is what we need to do. with public officials present from both colbert and lauderdale counties the findings of the study were revealed. two big points were merging tourism and having the cities of sheffield and tuscumbia merge their utilities and sewer services, which could save millions of dollars. underwood- i think this is something people will say lets explore that and see what we can do to become more of a regional large metropolitan area instead of all the small entities within it i think that's a conversation people want us to have. during the meeting city and county leaders voted on their top three issues combating the shoals. keeping young people in the area was number one followed by cooperation, and having a metro government for all government entities. the study doesn't suggest all cities should become one ... but rather explore options to merge certain agencies. andrews- nobody wants to lose that i live in sheffield, i'm from tuscumbia or muscle shoals or i'm from florence. nobody wants to lose that but i think there are ways the cities could merge and consolidate services maybe and those communities still wouldn't lose their identities. mauldin- not everybody can merge on the first day but we need to start where it makes sense for our community. look live: greater shoals officials tell me this just the beginning and they will now put some of these plans into motion. in florence bt waay31. the study found a lot of good things about the shoals- for instance their skilled trade workforce is higher than surrounding metro areas. and those skilled workers are coming out of high school ready to work. to read the full study you can visit our website at waaytv dot com.