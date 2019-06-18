Speech to Text for Fayetteville police say suspect who shot at officers now in custody

a fayetteville, tennessee community is on edge this afternoon after a man fired a rifle at police! it started on maple street at mayberry courts apartments - and ended on west campbelll street, when police finally took john quarles into custody. police say he shot at them several times ... and faces multiple charges this afternoon. waay-31s alexis scott is live in fayetteville with reaction from the community. alexis? the people who live around here told me it's quiet, and nothing like this ever happens... but they'll be keeping their kids inside, away from danger. billy jarrett, lives in mayberry courts "i've never heard of something like this around lincoln county...i know my kids are safe, i think my kids are safe," billy jarrett has lived in fayetteville for years. he was surprised to hear about the events that happened in mayberry courts apartments tuesday morning. his first priority is his children. billy jarrett, lives in mayberry courts "you can't keep them away from all of it, but i mean, it just don't happen," fayetteville police told me they got a domestic disturbance call around 1:30 tuesday morning. as soon as they entered the home, they say john quarles fired his rifle at them multiple times. an officer was injured while seeking cover ... he was treated at a hospital, but will be fine. commander coby templeton, fayetteville police department "you always expect this to happen, but when it does happen there is a moment of surprise," he said quarles left the apartment, but officers found him hours later on west campbell street. police commander coby templeton told me he's glad no one was hit by bullets. but situations like these can take an emotional toll on officers, so he made sure everyone involved was able to de-stress. commander coby templeton, fayetteville police department "make sure they've got a sound mind before we put them back to work," back at mayberry courts, residents say they'll take extra safety precautions, even though quarles is behind bars. billy jarrett, lives in mayberry courts "all you can do is lock your windows and your doors ad keep people away from your apartment," quarles faces a slew of charges, including aggravated assault and evading arrest. police say more charges could come. reporting in lincoln county, alexis scott waay-31 news. the lincoln county sheriff's office, winchester police and madison county sheriff's office all helped in the arrest.