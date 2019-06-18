News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
BREAKING NEWS: Limestone County sheriff: Suspect at-large, raised ‘attack squirrel’ on meth
Full Story
Limestone County Sheriff's Office says this is a squirrel on meth
Limestone County Sheriff's Office says this is a squirrel on meth
Posted: Jun 18, 2019 9:42 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 9:42 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Overcast
76°
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Florence
Broken Clouds
74°
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
73°
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
75°
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Overcast
73°
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville police: More arrests made in Flint River kayaking attack
Huntsville police: Teen taken to hospital after shooting on Toll Gate Road
Florence barbecue restaurant closed after driver crashes, abandons car inside
5 North Alabamians charged with lying about where they live to receive Tennessee healthcare benefits
Rescue crews save 4 kayakers from Flint River
Limestone County sheriff says fake deputies are real, social media post is false
Limestone County sheriff: Grandmother holds chase suspect at gunpoint while granddaughter calls 911
UPDATE: One dead, one injured in Florence wreck
9 injured after van carrying Alabama wrestling team crashed en route to Disney World
Huntsville's Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering will be free for students
Community Events