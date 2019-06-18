Speech to Text for Limestone county chase suspect caught

new information -- this morning we learned the man who led deputies in limestone county on a high-speed chase is now charged with auto theft -- that's according to the county's jail website. limestone county sheriff's office tell us cameron powers led them on a high- speed chase in athens monday afternoon before crashing on e and l lane. he then ran from the scene waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the limestone county sheriff's office with exactly what happened once a teenage spotted him not far from the crash. live alyssa...we know the driver -- cameron powers -- stole the car from chris way before crashing it and taking off on foot. deputies were searching for him for four hours before an unlikely pair found him -- and held him at gunpoint. vo 15-year-old allie ruth black was at her grandmothers home when she spotted powers at the end of the driveway. she immediately told her grandmother and then called 9-1-1. her grandmother -- marcia black -- grabbed her rifle and confronted the man who they say was not wearing a shirt or shoes. the man denied knowing anything about the crash -- and when he started moving closer to her home -- marcia black fired a warning shot. allie ruth black told us she is proud of her grandmother's actions. "our jaws just dropped. we thought, 'wow, my grandmother is the coolest person on the planet.' this is a story that i'm going to get to tell my grand kids one day. we do know there was a passenger in the car with powers who was taken to the hospital with injuries -- their condition is unknown. we also know that allie ruth black and marcia black are the daughter and mother of limestone county district three commissioner jason black. powers is being held on a five- thousand-dollar bond. reporting live in limestone co, rr, waay