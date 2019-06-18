Speech to Text for Tuesday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning, we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. we now know the man who led deputies limestone county on a high speed chase has been charged with auto theft. vo that's according to their jail website. cameron powers led the deputies on the chase monday afternoon after he stole a car. he crashed the car and then took off on foot. he was later spotted by a teen who called 9-1-1 while her grandmother confronted him. powers is in the limestone county jail on a five-thousand- dollar bond. casey... affordable housing for senior citizens could be available in huntsville as early as the end of next year. the ten million doar project will be located on jeff road and will be called the cottages at undian creek. income and age will be considered before people are able to move in. officials say construction will begin in august. alyssa investigators say there will likely be at least 1 more arrest as part of an investigation into an assault on the flint river. 3 people are currently charged with assault in the case. huntsville police said a teenager had injuries so severe - he needed facial reconstructive surgery. alabama 53 between i-65 and alabama 251 is down to one lane--crews are working to repave the road. work already started this morning at 6 and is supposed to last until 6 pm. happening today, president trump's re-election campaign officially kicks off. in a tweet, trump said there have been more than 100- thousand requests to attend. supporters have been camping out at the site to be among the first to get in. for 24/7