Speech to Text for Low Income Senior Housing Approved

up to 4 years in prison. new tonight... a 10 million dollar project coming to huntsville will provide affordable housing for senior citizens. the cottages at indian creek will be located on jeff road, next to willowbrook church's madison campus. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with what else we know about this project and why it's so important. by the end of next year, the cottages at indian creek will be right where i'm standing. the developers tell me as huntsville continues to grow, affordable housing for seniors is hard to come by but some are concerned it will add more traffic to an already congested road. take sot: john rose - lives off jeff road "it crosses my mind all the time you know i've watched my grandparents get older and granted, they had retirement and pension plans that helped them out" john rose lives less than two miles away from the future senior living complex and has always thought about what his family members would do if they needed a place to live. soon there will be an option. take sot: mary ellen judah - executive director neighbor concepts inc. "we are building a 55 unit apartment community that is designed to be affordable for seniors age 55 and older" along with the age restriction, judah tells me a person must make less than 41 thousand dollars annually to qualify for the affordable housing. the huntsville city council approved an agreement that would provide 290 thousand dollars of federal funds to the project. judah says those are funds designated for developments like this one that are in demand here in huntsville. take sot: mary ellen judah - executive director neighbor concepts inc. "we have 2 senior properties already here in huntsville and all of those stay full so there is most definitely a demand" the complex will be located in the 400 block of jeff road, a stretch of road known for traffic back ups. leo quinn - drives jeff road "pretty bad. this is the back road everybody takes to get to and from work, especially if you live in athens or if you live out here in one of the subdivisions" leo quinn drives jeff road everyday to go to work and is concerned the addition will add to the traffic issues. take sot: leo quinn - drives jeff road "it'll add more traffic but its not like it will get any worse" but rose is willing to battle more traffic if needed. take sot: john rose - lives off jeff road "there's plenty of senior citizens out there... just from being in the contracting business... that need homes and don't have the income that everybody else does, you know they're limited to six, seven hundred dollars a month"" i'm told the huntsville city council still has to approve a final set of plans in the next month or two. construction is set to begin in august. i spoke to councilman will culver who is over this area and he said he isn't aware of any plans to expand jeff road. reporting live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.