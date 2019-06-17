Speech to Text for Teen and Grandmother Hold Suspect On The Run at Gunpoint

new information... we're hearing from the brave 15-year-old girl who spotted a man on the run in limestone county and called 9-1-1. this all happened while her 75-year-old grandmother held the suspectcamer on powersat gunpoint until deputies arrived and put him in handcuffs. we first brought you this as breaking news at 6. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with the teenager about the scary experience. allie ruth black, lives in limestone county "i said, 'the boy is standing down there at the end of the driveway,' and she said, 'you're joking.'" that's part of the conversation 15-year-old allie ruth black had with her grandmother at the dinner table on monday afternoon. just hours after deputies say cameron powers crashed a stolen car during a high-speed chase on e and l lane, he showed up in black's grandmother's driveway. allie ruth black, lives in limestone county "he didn't have a shirt on and didn't have any shoes on." black spotted him and immediately called 9-1-1, while her 75-year-old grandmother, marcia, got her rifle and confronted the man about the crash just down the road from her home. allie ruth black, lives in limestone county and he said, 'no, ma'am, i don't know what you're talking about.' and she said, 'well, i'm going to need you to lay down in the grass.'" when the man kept moving closer to her home... allie ruth black, lives in limestone county "she shot up in the air and he hit the ground as hard as he could!" black says she's never been more proud of her grandmotherw ho didn't want to be on camera but said she was just doing her jobprotecting those she loves. allie ruth black, lives in limestone county "our jaws just dropped. we thought, 'wow, my grandmother is the coolest person on the planet.' this is a story that i'm going to get to tell my grand kids one day. add line about arrest and charges reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news black is the daughter of limestone county district three commissioner jason black. marcia