Speech to Text for Smoking Ban May Cause A Lawsuit

happening right now! waay 31 just learned the sheffield city council won't vote on a controversial smoking ban -- despite legal threats! waay31's breken terry just stepped out of the meeting and joins us live.. city council members just got out of a work session and are now in a regular meeting. attorney bennett pugh and his client joseph mitchum are telling city council members pay up or reverse the smoking ban. joseph mitchum says he moved back to sheffield to open up a cigar lounge on east second street. he says he bought the building and was about to start doing some remodeling when the city banned smoking and prevented his business from opening. mitchum said he was assured by multiple city council members even if they passed the ban his business would still be safe but that didn't happen. now mitchum is seeking $50,000 in damages or he says the city council members can reverse their smoking ban and allow his business to open.