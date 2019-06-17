Speech to Text for Two Men Found To Be Real Detectives

this time. new at six... after a limestone county community thought two men were going around pretending to be cops, the sheriff's office has cleared the air. despite chatter on social media - the two men were identified as detectives with the athens police department. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the sheriff's office with what they're encouraging people to do after this scare. scottie? after a social media post got out of hand, deputies are asking that you file a police report if you think you've been approached by someone posing as an officer. this will help avoid misunderstandings that might alarm people. billy mack, victim's son "i was just scared for my mom. didn't know what i could do." billy mack says his mom is still on edge after two men showed up at her door unannounced last week, looking for a missing girl. billy mack, victim's son "she was talking about buying a gun and she can't afford a gun. she told me to text or call before i come down here. if not, she's shooting a bullet through the window. all jokes aside, i don't like my mama feeling like that for real." mack's mother thought the cops were imposters when they told her the missing girl's cell phone pinged at her home. billy mack, victim's son "this person is not in my house, so now i'm feeling funny that you keep on insisting that this person is here when they're not." mack's mother filed a report with the limestone county sheriff's office after the visit. but the sheriff's office told waay 31 the men are actual detectives with the athens police department. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "it's important that people know what's really going on and what's not. you've got people who are locking their doors and afraid to go outside because of a threat that doesn't exist." one of the victim's neighbors says she's relieved to hear the news. lakisha holt, neighbor "it had everybody out here scared and nervous, and trying protect themselves." lakisha holt says she thinks the scare could've been prevented, if people hadn't created a panic on social media, and if the cops had left a business card with mack's mother. lakisha holt, neighbor "they should've done a better job of announcing themselves and making it known who they were. it probably would've stopped a lot of the confusion and everything." even after hearing the cops were real, the community is remaining vigilant. billy mack, victim's son "i'm the new watchman. ever since that took place, we're the neighborhood watch." no charges are expected to be filed in this case. the limestone county sheriff's office says the victim did the right thing by filing a police report. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news