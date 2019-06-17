Speech to Text for 06/17/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

crashes. the humidity is increasing and so are the rain chances in the coming day. hot and humid afternoons will feature otherwise partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms. tuesday will be no different. some data suggest morning showers, followed by afternoon storms. regardless, rain remains in the forecast with a chance of 60%. temperatures start near 70 and reach the mid 80s during the afternoon. we'll also see the chance for a strong to severe storm, packing gusty wind and heavy rain. storm chances reach a peak thursday, as does the chance for a stronger storm. once we make it through thursday, the pattern quiets a bit as the weekend approaches. we'll still have an isolated storm chance and hot, humid conditions, but likelihood and coverage of any storms decreases greatly during the weekend. tonight we're getting a look at the first day of the madison police department's kids camp! the agencies helping put on the big event for local kids! breaking news tonight in huntsville... police say a 14- year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand. his parents took him to huntsville women and children's hospital. police say the shooting happened on tollgate road. he's expected to be ok. we have a crew on the way to the scene and will update you when we learn more.