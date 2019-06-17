Speech to Text for Morgan County Inmate Death

city. tonight waay 31 is working to get answers about how an inmate died at the morgan county jail. 24-year-old jock taylor junior was found unresponsive in his cell on saturday. he later died at a hospital. waay-31s alexis scott is live at the jail with answers about what happens when an inmate dies in custody. alexis? i spoke with family and friends of taylor, and they all are just looking for answers. the morgan county sheriff's office told me they want to be transparent, and help taylor's family. mike swafford, morgan county sheriff department "people want answers. unfortunately we can't get them as fast as they want them, but our goal is to give the right answer, at the right time,as quickly as possible," mike swafford is the public information officer for the morgan county sheriff's office. he told me this is the first inmate death this year and it caused so much confusion they had to call the state for help. they say jock taylor was in custody on thursday and was fine. by saturday afternoon he had died. mike swafford, morgan county sheriff department "he had been up and about, and then at some point he went to his cell, laid down and became unresponsive," swafford told me he understands the stigma that may come with inmates but he makes sure officers treat them with respect no matter what. mike swafford, morgan county sheriff department "treat them like people while they're in here, but unfortunately you have a large population with any type of history, medical conditions, a lot of things can happen," on saturday, the jail was on a code blue, which means everyone was on lockdown... now that they're back to normal, swafford says he hopes they can get to the bottom of the issue if something went wrong on their end. mike swafford, morgan county sheriff department "our job is to look at that, make the changes that are necessary and ensure that we follow them going forward," right now, all the family can do is wait for the toxicology and forensics report to understand what