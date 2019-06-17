Speech to Text for Gas Price Changes

you may have noticed, gas prices are falling. analysts say it's rare to see prices drop as we enter the peak drive season. tonight the average price in huntsville is 2 dollars and 32 cents a gallon. that's more than 16-cents lower than this time a month ago. waay 31's ashley carter explains why prices are falling. ash "gas prices in huntsville have dropped nearly a nickle a gallon in the last week. gasbuddy tells me there are two main reasons: u-s inventory is higher this year. and demand is lower. richard ward, lives in huntsville "i feel great because now i might be able to get a little more travel in." richard ward isn't the only driver i spoke with taking advantage of the lower gas prices. kim brown, lives in huntsville "i have recently become ill and my mother is also going blind and she lives in maryland so i want to go and see her before it's too late you know while she can still see me." kim brown and ward both said the main thing that kept them from traveling in past years were the higher gas prices kim brown, lives in huntsville "it's too much gas. i can't afford the gas. because once you pay the gas you can't really afford the luxuries of eating out or staying in a motel things like that." richard ward, lives in huntsville "it cost you more to do what you like to do or whatever you want to do and now that the prices are going down then now you can do a little bit more of what you'd like to do at a reasonable cost." gasbuddy tells me they expect prices to stay in the lower 2 dollar range for most of the summer. prices could drop below the two dollar mark. although trends are impossible to predict. in huntsville, ashley carter waay 31 gas buddy says prices dropped in all 50-states over the last week. but ... don't get used to it. remember alabama's gas tax goes into effect in september, and we'll be paying an extra