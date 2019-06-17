Speech to Text for Driver Slams into Award-Warning BBQ Restaurant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

by the teens first... new at five! a shoals restaurant that "smokes" the competition ... is dealing with a setback tonight. someone crashed into their store, just hours after they won a major award for their bar-b-que! tonight -- waay31s breken terry shows us the damage. : im here at smokin on the boulevard bbq in florence where they had just won the best beef in the state but they will be closed for at least a week after someone drove straight through here and damaged a lot of equipment. carter- got it friday and had a big honor and celebrated over that then we wake up to this saturday morning. smokin on the boulevard pit master jeff carter said he woke up to florence police knocking on his door around 3 am saturday. carter- i can't even tell you what it was like to even happen like that and do as much damage as it did it looks like a bomb went off inside of it. here is video of the car being pulled from the building, after it crashed into the award-winning restaurant. police said the person took off on foot but left their car behind. carter- he walked away but the guy who called it in he pretty much got an id on him and talked to him. he didn't get his name but he did see him and know who it was. the crash damaged a one of a kind large smoker, with multiple rotating levels and other equipment. carter- it will just take some time to get everything back and adjusted and making sure everything is working right. carter said the crash caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage but he said he's thankful he wasn't in the building when it happened. carter- just always be thankful for what we do have and count our blessings everyday. look live tag: the owners tell me they're hopeful to be back up and running before the 4th of july weekend. in florence breken terry waay31 news. according to the police report there were open containers in the car. according to the police report there were open containers in the car. waay31 is working to learn more about the suspect and will update you once