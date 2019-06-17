Speech to Text for Huntsville police: More arrests coming in Flint River kayaking attack

this afternoon a man is charged in the assault on the flint river, that left a teenager with injuries so severe, he needed facial reconstructive surgery. huntsville police arrested jordan english yesterday ... he's since bonded out of jail. waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville- after she learned more charges are expected in the case. huntsville police told me the arrest on sunday is not the last one expected in the case. police shared with me there will be more arrests and at least one other suspect could be facing felony charges. one of the teens involved to me he's ready for the entire situation to be over." john cole norris, attacked on kayak,"i know it will take time. and that's okay. just as long as what they deserve happens that will be good." john cole norris told me he was relieved to learn jordan english was arrested, accused of attacking his friends on the flint river earlier this month.. but he told me the attack is still fresh on all of their minds. john cole norris, attacked on kayak,"we are sitting there hands up begging please stop and they just didn't care and continue to go on." norris told me during the days following the incident he stayed with his friend collins nelson because they were both traumatized by the assault. john cole norris, attacked on kayak,"it's pretty rough. i slept in the same room as him. we were just up all night. he was just throwing up blood, water and all kinds of nasty stuff.' attorney will league who's representing nelson told us his son was also on the kayak trip and he still remembers when he found out what happened. will league, attorney"i got a call from my son .first i'm okay. we got attacked on the river. tell me what happened." league said nelson wasn't as lucky as his son who wasn't injured. you're looking at a picture of nelson's face following the incident. since this picture was taken he's had facial reconstructive surgery ... metal plates were inserted into his face to fix his eye socket and his broken nose was also fixed. now the group of teens and parents hope the people responsible are held accountable for the crimes. john cole norris, attacked on kayak,"it sucks that this happens in the last month that me and my friends get to spend time with each other.' will league, attorney "it's terrifying for any parent. whether they were 18 or 25 or 30 no one should be subjected to the type of treatment they were subjected to" "syd: league told us he's filed two civil lawsuits against two of the men involved in the attack. the latest suit was filed monday afternoon. nelson's family is seeking for the men to pay his medical bills and for other damages. in huntsville sm waay 31 news. league also told us since our story first aired at the beginning of the june ... witnesses not involved in the attack have come forward and have made statements that back up the teens' claims about the attack.