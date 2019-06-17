Speech to Text for Limestone County sheriff seeks driver after high-speed chase, crash in Athens

breaking news from limestone county... deputies are searching for a man who crashed a stolen car during a high- speed chase. here's the man they're looking for ... cameron powers. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from where that chase ended and what deputies are doing now. scottie? as you can see, the scene has cleared up, but just a little more than an hour ago, a stolen silver dodge charger was towed away from this yard after the driver ran it over a ditch here on e and l lane, and crashed. take a look at this video i shot earlier of the damaged car. the high-speed chase started around 1:15 this afternoon and ended only about four minutes later. deputies say the car was stolen from chris way earlier today and the driver crashed it at a high rate of speed here on e and l lane in athens. they say cameron powers got out and ran, but left a shoe behind. his passenger was injured and taken to a hospital ... but we don't know the extent of those injuries. investigators are following leads and still actively looking for powers. folks who live out here told me they'll be keeping their doors locked until he's found. investigators don't believe powers is a danger to the public, but if you see him, they ask that you don't confront him. instead, call the sheriff's office. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news right now authorities are still looking for powers. here's one more look at his picture. police tell us he's been in the limestone county jail in the past. they say he knows the woman whose car he's accused of