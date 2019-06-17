Speech to Text for New historical marker showcases African American district in downtown Huntsville

a new historical marker showcases the african american district in downtown huntsville. it's at the corner of church and holmes ... and celebrates the church street community. in much of the 20th century ... african americans lived and opened businesses along this stretch. the african american chamber of commerce hopes the marker will spark interest in the once thriving district. we should do more with what was happening in this district. its part of our history, its part of alabama's history. while we may not like parts of out history because of certain things that happened, they are still part of history the marker is sponsored by the huntsville-madison county historical society ... and the bicentennial committee.