Adoptions are free at Huntsville Animal Services until June 29

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 4:33 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 4:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

starting today - huntsville animal services pulled out a new board game for future pet owners to play! it's called "petnopoly" and goe until june 29. here's how it works: dogs and cats who have been in the shelter for 14 days or more are eligible for a "get out of jail free" card! that means you can take your fur-ever friend home for free! we have a lot of dogs and some cats that have been here for 14 days or more, and we want to bring attention to these animals cause they're really nice animals the petnopoly adoption special includes spay or neuter surgery, rabies and other vaccinations, microchip for pet identification, city license, collar and deworming. some pets may be excluded from the
