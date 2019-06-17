Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. the alabama state bureau of investigation is now looking into the death if a morgan county inmate. inmate jock taylor jr. was found unresponsive at the morgan county jail saturday afternoon... and was later pronounced dead. the jail was on lockdown for hours and families couldn't get in contact with the inmates on saturday. right now its unclear what the cause of death was. rodneya a decatur couple is expected to face a morgan county judge today for elder abuse charges. vo decatur police say tammy and michael hill physically and mentally abused a 71-year-old family member. the investigation into the couple began after the victim was treated for an intentional overdose. the victim told us the abuse went on for years and was so bad she tried to take her own life. the hills are both currently out on bond. alyssa... the man accused of beating a group of high school students on the flint river is in jail this morning. jordan english is facing a felony charge for assault. the incident happened earlier this month. 4 kayakers are now back home and safe this morning after they were stranded on the flint river! the kayakers hit a tree saturday night. 2 of them were stranded on an island... the other 2 holding on to a tree in the water. the united states is considering "a full range of options" with iran after last week's strike on two tankers. secretary of state mike pompeo agrees iran was behind the strike ...and says military action is in consideration. governor kay ivey will be attending the paris air show today. she plans on taking a state delegation to the show. it includes economic development specialists, elected officials and university representatives . fame classes that were on hold after a semi-truck crashed into the school's building - will start again this morning. the building has been under reconstruction for the past 2 weeks. reconstruction should be done by august.