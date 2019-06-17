Clear

Hillcourt hearing

Suspects in elder abuse case head to court

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 7:41 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

happening today -- a married couple charged with abusing an elderly family member are expected in a morgan county courtroom. decatur police say they started to investigate michael and tammy hill after the family member they were caring for - was treated for an intentional overdose at the decatur morgan hospital. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with more details on this case.
