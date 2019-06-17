Speech to Text for Jail lock-down impact on family

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning - officials are investigating the death of a morgan county inmate... jock taylor, jr. was found unresponsive in his jail cell...he as later pronounced dead saturday afternoon. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what we know right now. casey? i'm here at the morgan county jail where the facility was on lock-down for hours on saturday...after another inmate found jock talyor unresponsive. morgan county sheriff's office says inmates notified officers about taylor around 2:30 p-m. police say taylor was given c-p-r on the way to the decatur morgan hospital. at 2:39 p-m the jail was put on lockdown-- and families were not able to get in contact with inmates. several people who were planning on going to visit the jail on saturday had to go on sunday. waay 31 talked to some inmate families about the sudden death and shutdown... some told us that they aren't surprised something like this happened. "they're not treated like humans," stone said. "if he had been tended to and watched like he should have been, they could've spotted signs. i could've seen that something was wrong with him and got him out of there." the state bureau of investigation arrived to the jail around 6:30 p-m on saturday. right now it's unclear what the cause of death was... live in morgan county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.