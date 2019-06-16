Speech to Text for INMATE FOUND UNRESPONSIVE IN MORGAN CO. JAIL DIES AT HOSPITAL

devices. new at ten, we're hearing how a morgan county inmate's death affected an entire community. jock taylor junior - was pronounced dead around 3:30 yesterday afternoon at the decatur-morgan hospital, after another inmate found him unresponsive in the jail just an hour earlier. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the morgan county jail with what families of other inmates are saying about the sudden and tragic death. scottie? i spoke with several people who spent their sunday visiting loved ones who are behind bars here at the morgan county jail. after hearing one family wasn't able to do that today, these folks told me they were extra grateful for these visits, and said they're thinking about the family of the man who was found unresponsive here yesterday. phyllis stone, lives in morgan county "that was someone's child." phyllis stone has a grandson in the morgan county jail. she went to visit him on sunday, because she couldn't on saturday. that's because the jail was on lockdown after an inmate, jock taylor, was found unresponsive. something, sadly, stone says she wasn't surprised to hear. phyllis stone, lives in morgan county "i wasn't really shocked." another person who came to visit his fianc at the jail on sunday said he couldn't get in touch with her all day saturday. it wasn't until he was in bed saturday night that he learned why. jerry kelley, lives in morgan county "i heard the news come on and it said an inmate was dead at the morgan county jail. immediately, i woke up because i didn't know who it was. it just automatically scared me." jerry kelley said he was worried sick until he got a phone call. jerry kelley, lives in morgan county "she said, 'i'm sorry i couldn't call you. the phone's been on lockdown because some guy died in d-pod.' that's all she knew." phyllis stone says these kinds of things happen far too often. phyllis stone, lives in morgan county "i lost a good friend in the jail in florence." we sill don't know why taylor died, but stone wonders if taylor's death could've been prevented. phyllis stone, lives in morgan county "they're not treated like humans. if he had been tended to and watched like he should have been, they could've spotted signs. i could've seen that something was wrong with him and got him out of there." after this incident, stone told me she believes more corrections officers should be hired, and inmates should be monitored more closely. phyllis stone, lives in morgan county "his life is important, just like ours are." again - it's still unclear what the cause of taylor's death was, but as soon as we have those details, we'll be sure to update you here on air and online at waay-tv dot com. reporting live in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news