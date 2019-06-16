Speech to Text for KAYAKERS STRANDED SATURDAY

new details at 5... we're learning more about what lead up to four kayakers being stranded in madison county - and their rescue last night! it all happened on the flint river near mcmullen cove. firefighters say a similar rescue happened just two weeks ago in the same exact area! waay 31's sierra phillips is live near where the rescue happened. she talked to kayakers on the water today. i'm here at the flint river near mcmullen cove. kayakers here tell me this area is extremely popular... but they also tell me it can be dangerous - especially at night. myhan- "we had to really navigate around and if it was dark it would be hard to do so." i caught up with wade myhan and his sons as they headed back from kayaking along the flint river near mcmullen cove. they told me there are hazards along the river and it's not easy to get through in some spots. myhan- "we navigated through there were a lot of log jams" kayakers tell me this popular kayaking area has it's challenges and can be especially dangerous at night. mcdonald-rhodes "seeing what we just went through there's a lot of logs and stuff we had to go fast over and i wouldn't have seen it at night time." officials say the time of day played a major roll in the crash. saturday night around 9:30 they got the call that four kayakers hit a tree and were stranded on the flint river. when swift water rescue arrived two kayakers were holding onto a tree, another 2 were on an island. the water in that area is 12 feet deep. myhan says given the factors he sees on the river he's not surprised this happened. myhan- "at night i'm not surprised at all." i spoke with a local kayaking company that works here on the river they tell me they make sure they don't put kayakers in the water past 2pm, and will even check the river if they know some kayakers are out past dark. all the kayakers from the rescue were okay. reporting live in madison county, sierra phillips, waay31 news