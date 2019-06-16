Speech to Text for A Final Tee Time

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

golf tournament...parked the golf carts... for the last time. it's been an absolutely perfect day for the 17th and final year of the john stallworth foundation celebrity golf tournament, and you know the saying don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened? well that's exactly how those who've been coming to this event for years feel about this being the very last golf tournament. dwight stephenson/form er alabama football center: "there's mixed emotions and stuff. this is a great tournament and i look forward to coming up here every year." dwight stephenson is just one of the retired football players who's been coming to this golf tournament almost every year. dwight: "john's had this for 17 years and i've probably made 15 of them, or 90% of them." bobby lee harden/former miami dolphin defensive back: "it's year 10 or 12. i kind of lost track after a while." this event has been a way for old friends to catch up and for new connections to be made. bobby: "i watched a lot of these steelers play in the 70s, so it's great to hear some of the stories they tell." dwight: "meeting james harris, you know the guy, you know it's just awesome and knowing he opened a lot of doors for guys to play in the national football league." with the tournament coming to an end, these players are reminiscing about this long standing tradition. john stallworth: "as a lot of folks know, i don't play during the golf tournament. i go around and get a chance to interact with all the folks. i think that interaction for me is vital and it's important, and it's enjoyable. i'm not stressed about trying to hit a straight ball. i'm pleased to have the opportunity to take a picture with, to talk a little bit to the people who have come out to be a part of this." "we were just talking about that in the rv on the way over here. how we look forward to seeing each other, and now that this is the tournament's last year, we might not see each that often or see each other for a while." ll: this foundation created by john and his wife flo has raised over a half a million dollars in scholarships for students in and around the huntsville area, and just because this golf tournament is ending, the stallworth's will continue to support those local kids. reporting in huntsville, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.