THE ARTIST BEHIND THE BIG AL AND AUBIE DRAWING

After a tough few weeks in the city of Auburn back in May, Huntsville native Johnny Sharp wanted to show he was thinking of Auburn Nation.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb

on may 25th, the voice of the auburn tigers, rod bramblett, and his wife paula passed away after a serious car accident in auburn. auburn nation is still greiving the loss of their voice, and this picture of alabama's mascot, big al, sitting on a bench with his arm around auburn's mascot aubie. earlier this week, i got to sit down with the artist behind the drawing, huntsville native johnny sharp. ad-lib sports cross talk johnny sharp drew this picture of the trash panda when it was first announced about the minor league baseball team coming back to the rocket city and the trash pandas was one of the
