THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS RAISED AT CAR SHOW FUNDRAISER FOR RESERVE DEPUTIES IN MARSHALL COUNTY

the marshall county sherff's office held a car show this morning in order to help raise money for their volunteer deputies. right now, the county has 22 reserve deputies, but the sheriff says he can't pay for their basic needs. i don't have the money to buy equipment for the reserves to buy their uniforms. the county commission can't supply the money. i don't have the money. waay 31's alex torres perez spoke to the sheriff about why he depends on the community to help provide his reserve deputies with equiment. cars like this 1957 chevy are the reason people gathered at the marshall county sheriff's reserve fundraiser. now, sheriff phil sims says he depends on events like this in order to raise money for their volunteer deputies. troy: "people actually put their lives on the line for us. connie: all of us. we don't feel like people appreciate it as much anymore and we should." troy and connie woodall traveled all the way from decatur to attend the first marshall county reserve car show. all the money raised will go towards reserve deputies in marshall county because right now they don't have any funds. sims: anything they do is out their pocket or through donations. sheriff phil sims says reserve deputies are neccessary in the county because they are shortaffed. he just can't pay for their training or equipment. sims: "there's only a limited amount of money that can go around, and we need more deputies and we need more staff." which is why he depends on the community to attend events like today to help out. and the woodallls say they're more than glad to help. troy: "people just need to come out and support our law enforcement whenever they have anything like this." connie:"we will be here next year i promise." atp: sheriff phil sims told me people can still donate after today's car show. all they have to do is call the marshall county sheriff's office. reporting in guntersville, atp waay 31 news.