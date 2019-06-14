Speech to Text for Deputies Search For Second Kidnapping Suspect

still investigating the crash. a kidnapping suspect on the run! right now, deputies and police in dekalb and jackson county are looking for a second suspect involved in kidnapping, beating and tying up a man! the jackson county sheriff's office says that suspect is in the fort payne area! thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. we first brought you this story as breaking news at four. we've been closely following it all afternoon. right now, this man is in jail as part of that kidnapping investigation. mark byers is facing kidnapping, assault and burglary charges! but waay 31's kody fisher learned he could be facing more charges after he gets out of jail. kody fisher "right now mark byers is here in the jackson county jail on a hundred thousand dollar bond while he faces kidnapping and assault charges." byers was arrested in henagar friday... and transfered to jackson county... because that is where the kidnapping happened... he's accused of abducting a man from rosalie... that man escaped friday morning and knocked on the back door of this house in henagar... according to the people who live there... who did not want to go on camera... he was shirtless... duct taped... and had a rope tying him up... right now... law enforcement are still searching for a second suspect... they have not released a name... or description... but tell us he is from the fort payne area... kody fisher "after byers faces the charges against him here in jackson county the dekalb county sheriff's office plans on charging him with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. reporting in jackson county, kody fisher, waay 31 news." as authorities search for the second suspect in this kidnapping, people who live in dekalb county told us they're concerned. we spoke to neighbors who live in the area where the man escaped his abductors. they say they're worried for their own safety.... especially after seeing the victim walking around their neighborhood disoriented and beaten up. "it really worries me." "because of my family and living so close.....yeah." the victim is doing okay and is back