Speech to Text for Marshall Space Flight Center's director looks forward to NASA's next 50 years

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at six-- next month - the nation celebrates what nasa accomplished fifty years ago landing men on the moon and returning them safely to earth. but what about the next fifty years? what will we be celebrating then? i sat down recently with marshall space flight center director jody singer. she says nasa has learned a lot since the 1960s. they will build on those foundations and correct a few oversites - including - why we never landed a woman on the moon. sot: 1:05-1:09 "i'm not sure. but we're gonna fix it this time. hahahahaha" if jody singer is feeling the pressure, you'd be hard-pressed to see it. marshall's first female director is looking ahead to those next five decades, excited to be part of writing america's next great chapter in space exploration. yes, it includes a much more diverse astronaut core reflected in the new name for the upcoming missions artemis, apollo's twin sister. "we'll not only be putting the first american woman on the moon, but we'll also be putting the next man on the moon." and it doesn't stop there. nasa's goals are much more aggressive for the next half century. "we get closer to the moon again. we go back. we set up civilization. we make a sustainable presense." "we want to see what's out there. we've always had in our dna the need to discover and understand how it was formed. where are we going? what's out there to discover more of? "you can't even imagine the new things that we'll find." "that one small step for man..." no one has stepped foot on the moon in almost fifty years. over the next fifty, nasa plans to step on it, orbit it, build on it, live on it, and use it to launch us into deep space. it's a plan that harkens back to a vision the first man to sit in this office wernher von braun had, even before nasa was established. von braun's daughter, margrit, told me - the red planet was always her father's goal. "mars was always the destination, really. the moon was a stopover on the way to prepare to go to mars." she says he would be "profoundly disappointed" that we're not further along, this far into the twenty-first century. "it has been so long since we've been to the moon and so long in preparing to go to mars. i think he would be shocked!" but it is finally happening. testing is underway on major components of the sls on an accelerated schedule to launch next year, with boots on the moon by 20-24. vice president mike pense, when he was in huntsville in march, didn't mince words. nasa needs to think bigger, fail smarter and work harder. "i felt like he was talking directly to me." singer's team knows what's at stake for nasa. it must deliver certainly in the next five years to get to the next fifty years. it's an ambitious timeline... "but we also know, that the safest place is to stay on the ground. and that's not what you do with exploration." "we're in the right place. we're training for it and we're ready to go." singer says huntsville is living through a renassaince of sorts for space exploration. she says the years since apollo havn't been wasted... we've learned a lot about communication, radiation protection - the moon and mars - and living in space. she says artemis one is on schedule