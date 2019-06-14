Clear

School Board Election

The Hunstville City Council held interviews on Friday for the vacant position left by Pam Hill. They will announce their pick on June 27th.

Speech to Text for School Board Election

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the running. tonight- the huntsville city council is deciding who will fill the vacant spot on the school board. pam hill resigned from her district-5 position more than a year before her term was up. will culver -- who's the councilman for that district --told us what he wants - in the next board member. "i'm looking at how people make decisions. i'm looking at their ability to interact with other board members. i'm looking at people who can agree to disagree, and i'm looking at people who have a vision for our school system." waay 31's sydney martin talked with the finalists for the position and learned what they bring to the table. the huntsville city council held interviews friday asking a variety the person city council chooses will only fill the seat until it's back
