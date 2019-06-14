Clear

Sheffield Smoking Ban Lawsuit

A resident in Sheffield bought a building and spent thousands of dollars in development to open a cigar shop. The newly passed smoking ban would now destroy his business plan, despite the city's previous assurances that it would not affect him. He says they could reimburse him for losses or repeal the ban, or he will sue them.

sheffield's controversial ban on smoking in public places is heating up -- after the city received an "intent to sue" notice.
