Marco's Pizza locations in Madison, Decatur hit by bizarre phone scam

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 4:48 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

a bizarre phone scam has popped up in north alabama ... and it will have business owners thinking twice about who they let use their phones! two marco's pizza locations have been hit. one in madison, the other in decatur. waay-31s alexis scott shows us what the scammers did, and how the restaurants put a stop to it. you have so many people who want to be a thief and it gives you a a marcos pizza spokesperson did tell us they alerted all the stores, nationwide to let them know of the issue. she says as of today, there were no financial loss to customers.
