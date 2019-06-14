Speech to Text for Injured shirtless man with duct tape, rope says he escaped DeKalb County kidnapping; 1 arrested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin at four with breaking news from dekalb county! take a look at this live picture of the scene of a kidnapping. the victim says be broke free and got help when he knocked on a stranger's back door. it all happened on moses drive in henager near the dekalb, jackson county line. he says he was taken from his home in rosalie last night. i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman is off this afternoon. waay31s sierra phillips is the only reporter there, and she's live now with details surrounding this disturbing crime. deputies say it all ended here on moses drive when the man