Speech to Text for Priceville police: Family says missing man said he was in jail

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information on the man missing in priceville.. bertam moore's family said he reached out and made contact with them! the family told the chief of priceville police that he was in jail -- but not in priceville... his family said his fed-ex rig was found at a pilot travel center just off i-65 in priceville. priceville police tell us moore is diabetic which is why his family was concerned about his safety.