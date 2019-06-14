Speech to Text for Huntsville city school board candidates

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today, the finalists for huntsville's school board district 5 position will be interviewed... this comes after former district 5 board member, pam hill, announced her resignation back in may. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on what the position qualifications include. casey? greg... i'm here at the huntsville city hall where the candidates will be interviewed... the candidate must have a high school diploma, must be a qualified elector of the city of huntsville, and must live in the district 90 days before election. the district five position became available may 24th, after pam hill announced her resignation. hill was elected to the board of education in 2016 and she says it was her dream job. she has been active in huntsville city schools almost all her life... hill says she decided to leave because of health reasons and because she wanted to spend more time with her grandchildren... the city council is now legally responsible for finding a replacement because she left in the middle of a four-year-term. after receiving applications, an application review committee picked five candidates to be interviewed today by the city council. after the interview process is done, the council president will accept nominations... and then those nominees will be voted on until one gets the majority vote. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31