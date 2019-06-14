Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. the search is on for a missing fedex driver in priceville. vo priceville police say bertram moore hasn't been seen or heard from since wednesday. his fedex delivery truck was found at a pilot travel center in priceville. moore's family says he is diabetic so they are worried he may be in danger. if you see him you should contact police immediately. casey today the finalists for the huntsville school board district five position will be interviewed. this comes aftee former district 5 member pam hill resigned back in may. she resigned for health reasons and because she wants to spend more time with her family. once the interviews are over, nominees will be voted on. greg happening today. a survey crew is expected to collect some information at redstone arsenal. the survey is to see if the arsenal is the best home for the upcoming u-s space command. there are 5 other location where the headquarters could go. happening today, the c-d-c's director will be in montgomery to talk about alabama's hiv problem. alabama is one of 7 states selected to get additional resources and technology needed to help fight the epidemic. japan's defense minister says the country has no intention of sending troops to respond to the attacks that happened in the gulf of oman. 21 crew members were rescued from the japanese vessels. the u.s. is blaming iran for the attacks. but iran denies the accusation. a london court scheduled an extradition hearing for wikileaks founder julian assange. it will take place in february 2020 and is expected to last five days. the u.s. has stated it intends to prosecut assange under the espianage act for publishing leaked documents. assange claims he is a journalist and is protected under the first amendment. the huntsville water lantern festival happens tomorrow . waay 31 is a proud sponsor. it happens at big spring park tomorrow afternoon starting at 4. folks can design lanterns before launching