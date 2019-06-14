Clear

WikiLeaks Founder To Face U.S. Extradition Hearing

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 7:35 AM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 7:35 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for WikiLeaks Founder To Face U.S. Extradition Hearing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

region. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within the past 10 minutes --a london court --set a full u.s. extradition hearing --wikileaks founder julian assange for feb. 2020 --expected to last 5 days --live look at supporters of assange --prosecute assange under the espionage act, --saying he directed --wikileaks publish secret documents on operations in iraq and afghanistan. --assange says he's a journalist with first amendment
