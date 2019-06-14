Speech to Text for Missing man in Priceville

priceville police need your help finding a man they say went missing from his fed-ex delivery truck. they say this man -- bertram lakes moore -- was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him in over 24 hours. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at pilot travel center with what we know about the man so far. live good morning greg...bertram moore's fed-ex truck was found here at the pilot travel center in priceville -- but the 54-year-old has not been seen or heard from in more than 24 hours -- this worries moore's family because they say he's diabetic and they don't know if he's in danger. vo crews from priceville police, priceville fire, the morgan county rescue squad and k-9's from the limestone county sheriff's office are all working to locate the missing fed-ex driver. they tell us they're searching the travel pilot center -- where his truck was found -- as well as woods nearby the center. because moore is diabetic crews are treating this as a search and rescue just in case he had a medical emergency while walking to his truck. live right now police don't know exactly when moore went missing...they're expected to resume their search efforts this morning. we will continue to update you as we learn more information both here and online. live in