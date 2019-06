Speech to Text for Rob's June 14th Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

workers later in the day. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? another great afternoon for the tennessee valley. highs will run slightly warmer with sunny skies today and highs