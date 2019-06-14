Speech to Text for 96-year-old woman crashes into Dollar General

a clerk at dollar general in tanner is describing what happened when a 96 year old woman drove through the front of the store... almost hitting another customer... esperanca gomez/dollar general clerk "it was just scary." we first brought you this story as breaking news at 4 and waay 31's kody fisher has been following it all afternoon with exclusive video of the accident. in this security camera video you can see the customer leaving the store was inches away from being run over by the 96 year old woman who thought her car was in reverse... when you zoom in you can see the car slowly creeping forward before quickly accelerating into the entrance... nats: esperanca gomez is a clerk at the store... she had just finished up checking out the woman who escaped being injured when the car came barreling into the store... esperanca gomez/dollar general clerk "it was pretty loud. i thought it was going to come into the walls where i was sitting." when she came around to see if anyone was hurt... esperanca gomez/dollar general clerk "she was still ramming on her gas." that's when people came up to make sure the elderly woman was okay and to get her out of the car... she was taken to the hospital... the limestone county sheriff's office told me she will be okay... gomez tells me the woman is a regular customer... and that she seemed fine during her hour and a half shopping trip... esperanca gomez/dollar general clerk "just normal, sweet as always." nats: this broken glass and busted front entrance means the dollar general will stay closed until it's fixed... gomez tells me they have many regular customers that will have to go somewhere else... esperanca gomez/dollar general clerk "i know they're going to be devastated because they come in here a lot." the district manager for the store says he will work on getting the entrance fixed as soon as possible... but he did not know exactly how long that will take... we also checked with the limestone county sheriff's office and learned the 96 year old had a valid drivers license... in alabama any driver who is 65 or older has to get a vision test when they renew their license... in some instances... a family member... doctor... or judge can recommend a reexamination... which includes a vision