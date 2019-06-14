Clear

Multiple agencies searching for man reported missing

Police say Bertram Lakes Moore is a FedEx driver from out of state and his family hasn't heard from him in more than 24 hours

we start tonight with breaking news... right now, authorities are looking for a man who might be in danger. the priceville fire department says the search began during the day at the pilot travel center. thanks for staying up with us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's kody fisher joins us live at the scene with what we know of the search
