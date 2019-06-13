Speech to Text for Security Improvements Post Point Mallard Shooting

new at five, we're hearing from visitors of point mallard after decatur city officials announced some new security measures for the park. this comes after the shooting that happened there a couple of weeks ago. waay 31's scottie kay learned what the city plans to do to keep this from happening again, and what the park's visitors think about their plan. ll intro: decatur city officials say there will be an increased police presence at the entry gates of the park, as well as safety training for park employees. some folks i spoke with say this is great news. others say it's not enough. pkg: savana cook, visits point mallard "that's something nobody really wanted to happen at point mallard." savana cook has been going to point mallard park every summer for as long as she can remember. but after a shooting happened there a couple of weeks ago , cook says her summer tradition is stopping savana cook, visits point mallard "it made me like really scared. made me might not want to go back." cook told me she wants to see changes before going back to point mallard park. savana cook, visits point mallard "more cops. get people to walk around a lot and check things." decatur police announced it's increasing presence at the park's entry gates and strategically placing officers throughout the park. point mallard employees will also train on how to spot potential threatswhethe r it be overcrowding or signs of physical danger. nate allen, decatur police chief "different things that may be bulging out of a person's pocket or coat, someone's demeanor and how they act, when they walk in and want to stay in the back." when it comes to the overcrowding issue, decatur city officials say they will allow no more than six thousand people at the park at a time, and will have employees making sure crowds are controlled at each attraction. nate allen, decatur police chief "if there's a long line waiting around the wave pool, the staff can encourage them to go over to a slide until the line dies down some." city officials tell me they are still considering a bag check policy, as well as metal detectors. but they need state approval. cook calls them good ideas. savana cook, visits point mallard "the people who used to go there will come back and say, 'hey, look, they've got more stuff going on and they've got more protection than normal.'" reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news city officials tell waay 31 the new security measures will be