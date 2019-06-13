Speech to Text for Skilled to Work: Women in the Trades

as alabama works to increase its number of skilled workers, one area has been lacking: women. that's especially true in the construction trades. in tonight's skilled to work, waay 31's will robinson-smith shows us how a summer camp is changing that. on a somewhat cool tuesday morning, sparks are flying in the welding shop at calhoun community college. statistically speaking you might expect a man to be behind this mask... but you would be wrong. these 20 high school girls are part of the summer welding and electrical technology. "sweety," for short. garg it's been a lot of fun. i've learned so many things. i caught up with incoming austin high school junior srishti garg in the electrical part of the camp. she's not planning on going into the trades right now, but says the knowledge she's learning this week is important for what she does want to do. garg i feel like i wanted to see how welding was, how the electrical part might be because i want be a computer engineer. the sweety program, done jointly with the decatur-morgan county chamber of commerce and calhoun, is now in its 14th year. they work with incoming freshmen through seniors. robinson-smith through this process, the students will be able to use their newfound electrical and welding knowledge to make their very own lamps to take home. plus, the whole process gives them a better idea of what these careers actually entail. amberly fortenberry with the chamber says inspiring girls when they're young is key. fortenberry if we reach them and we put that bug in their ear to say here's what's available, then they can go out and they can see the fun stuff that we do and they can have fun doing it. in order to keep up with industry demand, three years ago, the chamber brought additive manufacturing, or 3d printing, to the curriculum. hayes i will say that was harder, but i still enjoy it though! it's still fun. fisk it's the first time i've used a program like this. it's kind of confusing, but i got the hang of it. fast forward a couple of days, and many hours of lessons, to the last day of camp. they said they were surprised by how much they enjoyed their time and took away some key lessons. hayes i wish i had more time to weld because welding seems like so much fun. you think that it's primarily a man's job, but anybody can do this job. it's not just primarily for one sex. fisk as fun as the welding was, that's not something that i'd chose for a job. probably what i'll do is something more like the 3d printing garg i didn't think i would enjoy the electrical part, but i did. and girls like me should have an opportunity to take part in camps like these. reporting at calhoun community college, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. in the past 13 years, 360 students have graduated from the program. for more information go to our website waay t-v dot com and click on the "skilled to work" tab.